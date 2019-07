Starbucks is about to start selling a very colorful treat.

The Tie Dye Frappuccino mimics the popular Unicorn Frappuccino that was available in 2017.

A Starbucks employee says the drink tastes like banana-flavored Laffy Taffy.

Pictures from baristas practicing the construction of the Tie Dye Frappuccino have popped up on social media. The drink is scheduled to launch on Wednesday and only be around for 5 days or while supplies last.

Did you like the Unicorn Frap? Will you try this one?