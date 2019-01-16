“MOVE THAT BUS!” Extreme Home Makeover Is Coming Back!

Wanna see Ty Pennington MOVE THAT BUS at the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino Grand Re-Opening?! Watch here! SOOOO AMAZING!

But is Ty Pennington coming back?! Isn’t that about 85% the reason we watched it in the first place? I mean we loved the heart wrenching stories and watching the housing miracle unfold…but I think it was Ty that kept us coming back!

7 years ago Ty came to the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek (video above) and revealed their big makeover of the casino. And just like you would think – nicest guy ever!

My friends Christina and Laura and I were on cloud 9 for hours after this pic!

The popular home renovation show, which ran on ABC from 2003 to 2012, will be revived by HGTV, with the network planning to produce 10 new episodes to premiere in 2020.

Did you love watching that show? I love any home show!