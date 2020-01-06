Moves Like Jagger: Maroon 5 matches The Rolling Stones in 'Billboard' chart feat

Travis Schneider

Travis SchneiderMaroon 5's latest hit "Memories" has hit a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100, allowing them to move like Jagger into the record books...right next to The Rolling Stones.

"Memories" has now reached number two on the Hot 100. That makes Adam Levine and company only the second group to reach the top 10 in three different decades. The Stones were the first.

As Billboard notes, Maroon 5 has reached the top two in the 2000s, in the 2010s, and now in the 2020s. The Stones did it in the sixties, seventies and eighties.

There are other artists who've accomplished this of course, but they're solo artists, not groups. Among them: Madonna, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and Christina Aguilera. And as previously reported, Mariah Carey is the only artist who's done it in four different decades.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.