Movie Theaters Not Looking Good For Fall

While the summer movie season is coming to a close, don’t expect to be sitting in a theater this fall or even in the winter. That’s the word from America’s leading expert on COVID-19 in a new interview.

Speaking in an Instagram Live chat with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr Anthony Fauci said that until there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus, those kinds of activities still aren’t safe.

“If we get a really good vaccine and just about everybody gets vaccinated, you’ll have a degree of immunity in the general community that I think you can walk into a theater without a mask,” Fauci admitted.

So when will that be? If people started lining up for shots in November or December, Fauci expects that it would still take a year for the majority of the population to be inoculated.

Which activities are you still squeamish about doing during this pandemic?