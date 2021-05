Mr. Big is back! Chris Noth will reprise his legendary role on the Sex & the City reboot.

Michael Patrick King, the executive producer on the show, shared the news and said he was “thrilled to be working with Chris again.”

He added, “How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex & the City story without our Mr. Big.”

Will Samantha be missed on the reboot? For sure! I love her!

