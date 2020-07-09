Mr. Heat Miser Is Hitting The Whole USA Starting This Weekend!

A heat wave is descending on the U.S., and forecasters expect it to last for a while.

According to the National Weather Service, the record-breaking heat wave will start in the South this weekend, then move on to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic with 100-degree temps. The Midwest will also be baked with record-high heat.

The worst part? The heat wave is expected to last for “multiple weeks” in some areas, increasing the risk of heat-related illness or death.

