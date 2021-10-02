Mr. Mister – Broken Wings

“Broken Wings” is a 1985 song recorded by American pop rock band Mr. Mister. It was released in September 1985 as the lead single from their second album Welcome to the Real World. The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 1985, where it remained for two weeks. It was released as the band was just about to embark on a US tour opening for Tina Turner. The song peaked at number four in the United Kingdom, the highest chart position the group ever achieved in Britain. “Broken Wings” became the first of two consecutive number ones of the band on the American charts, the other chart-topper being “Kyrie”.

The song was co-written with lyricist John Lang, who was inspired by a book called “Broken Wings” written by Kahlil Gibran. The song is a mix of synth, digitally delayed guitar, bass and drums. The song’s hissing intro was an effect created by the sound of a crash cymbal played in reverse.

The music video for “Broken Wings” was directed by Oley Sassone and filmed in black-and-white. It features lead vocalist/bassist Richard Page driving through the desert in a classic Ford Thunderbird, the first allusion to birds. There is a scene where Page is sitting in a church when a Harris’s Hawk flies in through the window and lands next to him on the pew and they exchange a gaze. The full band is also featured in performance scenes. Also appearing in the video are an unknown man and woman dancing tango. They are only shown from the waist down. At the end of the video Page is seen next to the Thunderbird with the vehicle’s hood open, symbolizing broken wings.