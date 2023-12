The series, loosely based on the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has Donald Glover and Maya Erskine playing the two title characters. The show is something of an inverse of the movie: Rather than a married couple discovering each other’s real job as a rival assassin, Glover and Erskine will play two people recruited for a spy agency and told to pose as a couple.

