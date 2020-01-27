Mr. Peanut Roasts in Hell With Flo From Progressive in SNL Skit

SNL’s cold open merged the week’s events into one skit.

The skit opens with “Mitch McConnell” and “Susan Collins” talking about the impeachment.

Somehow they get dragged down to hell where they meet the devil being played by Kate McKinnon.

Also in hell was Flo from Progressive and Mr. Peanut.

When Mr.Peanut was asked why he was in hell he said because he took out a lot of first graders with peanut allergies.

He added and because he never wore pants.

Mr. Peanuts’ funeral will take place during the Super Bowl.

Does the storyline about Mr. Peanut make you want to watch the Super Bowl commercials?