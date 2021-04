Fans of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” might appreciate this: The Pittsburgh house where Fred Rogers lived in the late-’50s and early-’60s is on the market. The asking price is $850,000. While Fred was living here, he was attending the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and worked as a composer, organist, and puppeteer on “The Children’s Corner. Fred and his wife Joanne had their two sons at that time . . . James, who was born in 1959 and John, who was born in 1961.