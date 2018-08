Mrs. Doubtfire is about to take the stage.

A musical adaptation of the 1993 movie will be directed by four-time Tony Award winner Tony Saks.

In the movie, Robin Williams played the iconic role of Mrs. Doubtfire.

The script is still being written and the songs are being scored. There is no official start date for the stage show.

