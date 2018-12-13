MSD Safety Commission Recommends Arming Teachers

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission voted 13-1 yesterday in favor of arming teachers because it is not enough to have one or two police officers or armed guards on campus.

The commission voted to recommend that the Legislature allow teachers to carry a gun in the classroom.

The armed educators would have to undergo extensive background checks and training to be allowed to a carry concealed weapon on campus.

The goal of the commission is to stop future mass school shootings.

The MSD commission voted 13-1 to recommend the Legislature allow the arming of teachers, saying it’s not enough to have one or two police officers or armed guards on campus. https://t.co/Kbfsf858hz — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) December 13, 2018

Florida law adopted after the Feb. 14 Parkland massacre that killed 17 allows districts to arm non-teaching staff members such as principals, librarians and custodians The state teachers union and PTA have previously expressed opposition, saying teachers are hired to educate, not be police officers.



The commission made the recommendation yesterday after investigating the Parkland shooting.

It’s an idea that was encouraged by President Trump earlier in the year. The commission’s report will be sent to the Legislature by the end of the month.