MSD School Safety Commission Issues Final Report on Parkland Shooting

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission is presenting its final report to state officials Wednesday in Tallahassee.

With the release of its findings, the school safety commission is now putting the responsibility for school safety reform on the governor, legislators, school districts, and law enforcement agencies.

The commission approved its final report today, which addresses numerous errors including missed tips, lax security procedures and ineffective school security policies.

A 407-page preliminary report released last month cited a breakdown in security procedures and protocol that contributed to the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at the Parkland school.

“Unlocked and opened gates were regularly left unstaffed for long periods of time on the MSDHS campus,” the report said. “School administrators cited a lack of personnel as the explanation for the unstaffed and open gates. This explanation is unacceptable as leaving open perimeter gates unstaffed is a breach of effective security protocols.”

The 15-member panel was also critical of the Broward Sheriff’s Office for its delayed response to the shooting.

Among the recommendations made: armed assailant training for school personnel, bulletproof glass on classroom windows and arming teachers.

Seventeen people were killed and 17 others were wounded when former student Nikolas Cruz entered a building on campus armed with an AR-15 rifle and opened fire. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Embattled Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has been asked to resign, but refuses. Incoming Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a campaign promise to remove Israel as his first act in office.