MSD shooting survivor confronts disgraced deputy Scot Peterson

On Tuesday, Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv came face-to-face with former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson and called him out for refusing to go inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school to stop the gunman on February 14, 2019.

Kashuv posted a video of the incident where he asks Peterson to explain how 17 people died inside the school while he stood outside the building with a gun.

Kashuv stressed to Peterson “that was your job you were getting paid 80k a year, the way you let those kids die is disgusting.”

Deputy Scot Peterson hid outside while 17 of my classmates and teachers were massacred at Stoneman Douglas. Today I confronted him, face to face, for his crimes. Watch this coward for yourself. pic.twitter.com/d5WQuohXfL — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) February 27, 2019

“You had a chance to save those kids, and you didn’t, said Kashuv. “I don’t know how you live with yourself every day.”

Peterson did not say a word nor make eye contact during the confrontation.