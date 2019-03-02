#MSD shooting survivor confronts disgraced deputy Scot Peterson

On Tuesday, Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv came face-to-face with former Broward County deputy Scot Peterson and called him out for refusing to go inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school to stop the gunman on February 14, 2019.

Kashuv posted a video of the incident where he asks Peterson to explain how 17 people died inside the school while he stood outside the building with a gun.

Kashuv stressed to Peterson “that was your job you were getting paid 80k a year, the way you let those kids die is disgusting.”

“You had a chance to save those kids, and you didn’t, said Kashuv. “I don’t know how you live with yourself every day.”

Peterson did not say a word nor make eye contact during the confrontation.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

SpaceX successfully launches capsule bound for ISS Watch Live: President Trump speaks at CPAC 2019 Man arrested in assault of conservative on Berkeley campus Tallahassee yoga studio victim honored by parents & sorority sisters TSA confirms employees still waiting on backpay from gov. shutdown Otto Warmbier’s parents break silence, outraged with President Trump
Comments