MSD Supports NZ Church Victims as Death Toll Climbs

The death toll in the New Zealand mosque shootings has climbed to 50, as officials continue to identify the victims and families begin burying their loved ones.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is reiterating her commitment to change gun laws, which have fewer restrictions on rifles and shotguns than some other countries. However, handguns are tightly controlled in New Zealand.

A 28-year-old Australian man named Brenton Harrison Tarrant has been arrested in connection with the Friday shootings at the mosques in the community of Christchurch.

Tarrant, who is a self-described white supremacist, reportedly emailed a lengthy anti-immigrant manifesto to Ardern and more than 60 other people shortly before he opened fire.

At this time, 39 people are still hospitalized, and 11 of them are in intensive care in critical condition, according to media reports.

In South Florida, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School survivors who traveled to New Zealand last year for a youth summit say the situation hits too close to home.

MSD student Adam Habona says, “Going all the way to New Zealand, going that far to talk about something that happened here at Stoneman Douglas, and just for something somewhat eerily similar to happen there is just insane.”

A group of 28 MSD survivors spent a week in Christchurch for a meeting with a group called “the Student Volunteer Army.”

They shared safety ideas and planted trees in memory of the 17 MSD victims.

In terms of this week’s shootings in New Zealand, MSD student Keyshawn Cole says, “It is definitely stunning. Hard to believe and really put into words.”

MSD students are pledging to help and support their friends abroad who are affected by the latest tragedy.

Cole explains, “They are a very strong group of people. Every single one of them has so much character and so much heart and just so much passion for the things that they do for themselves and the community I have no doubt in my mind the response and retaliation they will bring in effort to bring their people back together is going to be amazing.”