MSNBC anchor implies Trump is blackmailing Lindsey Graham

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle implied Tuesday that President Trump is blackmailing Senator of South Carolina Lindsey Graham.

The accusation took place during a panel discussion hosted by Ruhle about why Graham has changed from being a past critic of Trump to one of the president’s greatest allies in the Senate.

“It could be that Donald Trump or somebody knows something pretty extreme about Lindsey Graham,” Ruhle said before quickly ending the segment. “We’re gonna leave it there.”

Graham who was recently elected to serve as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman has supported the White House in a series of issues throughout Trump’s presidency including the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He did, however, criticize the president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, last month.

Ruhle did not provide evidence to support her theory.