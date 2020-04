Series MTV is jumping on the stay-at-home trend of artists doing concerts from their homes. The rebirth of Unplugged will launch on MTV’s YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Artists already signed up are Shaggy, Alesia Cara, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Bazzi and more. Wyclef Jean, JoJo and YungBlud have already performed sessions. What concert have you been happy to see recently?