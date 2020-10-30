MTV Unplugged (1989-Now)

A staple of MTV’s programming lineup in the 1990s, `Unplugged’ features popular artists performing acoustic — or unplugged — versions of some of their biggest hits, offering their fans a chance to experience favourite tunes in a new way. Name recognition isn’t in short supply on the show as many of the era’s biggest musical acts made their way through the `Unplugged’ studio over the years, with a roster that includes Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen and Nirvana. A number of the performances were subsequently released as live albums, in some cases earning Grammy Awards for the artists.

Source: Google