Mueller accuses Paul Manafort of lying to FBI following plea-deal

Paul Manafort is facing new legal problems with the Mueller probe after prosecutors have filed charges accusing the former Trump campaign chairman of violating his plea-deal.

Prosecutors allege in a court filing that Manafort lied to the FBI and the special counsel’s office about various subject matters.

In September of 2018, Manafort struck a deal in which he agreed to cooperate in “any and all” matters related to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

If it is proven, that Manafort lied, the plea-deal will become null and void.

