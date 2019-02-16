Mueller recommends 20+ years sentence for Paul Manafort

Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort, 69, was convicted in August 2018 for tax and bank fraud related to his lobbying work in Ukraine.

On Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller issued a sentencing memo recommending Manafort serve at least 19 and a half years to 24 and a half years in prison.

The memo also recommends he pay a fine of up to $24 million, restitution of more than $24 million and forfeiture in the amount of more than $4 million.

“Manafort did not commit these crimes out of necessity or hardship,” the sentencing memo reads. “He was well-educated, professionally successful and financially well of. He nonetheless cheated the United States Treasury and the public out of more than $6 million in taxes at a time when he had substantial resources.”

Adding, “Manafort committed bank fraud to supplement his liquidity because his lavish spending exhausted his substantial cash resources when his overseas income dwindled.”

If the recommended sentence is enacted, it will be the longest to date in connection to Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Manafort also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on two felony conspiracy counts.

