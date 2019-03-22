Mueller Report Sent to the Attorney General

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller has officially submitted his report on the Russia investigation. The long awaited report was submitted to Attorney General William P. Barr on Friday signaling what could be the end of the investigating into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as possible obstruction of justice by President Trump.

While the report has been received, none of it’s contents were revealed, however, several sources believe that some of its contents will be made public at some point this weekend.

Throughout the investigation, several of president Trump’s former advisers pleaded guilty to playing some role in the obstruction of justice.

The House majority is expected to assess Mueller’s finding and from there, determine what steps to take next.