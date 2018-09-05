Mueller Would Accept Written Responses From Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly agreed to accept some written answers from President Trump regarding whether Trump’s 2016 campaign worked with Russia amid Russia’s election interference.

The New York Times reports that Mueller sent a letter to Trump’s legal team late last week saying he would accept some of Trump’s responses in writing.

Both sides are still negotiating over whether the president will sit down for an interview with the special counsel.

“We continue to maintain an ongoing dialogue with the office of the special counsel,” Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow told the Times.

However, multilple outlets report that Mueller is not giving up the right to a possible follow up interview that would be face-to-face.

Mueller has been trying to interview the President for some time in his probe of Russian interference on the 2016 election.

The former FBI director is looking at possible collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

He’s also looking at possible obstruction of justice.

Trump has been highly critical of the investigation that has led to the indictment of more than 30 people and convictions of five Americans.

He says the investigators are biased against him and calls it a “witch hunt.”

