You know that live-action version of Mulan that you’ve heard so much about, but it got pushed back because of COVID-19, well it’s coming to Disney Plus. That’s right, during an investor call Disney confirmed that the live-action version of Mulan will premiere on Disney Plus on September 4. There weren’t other details about the film except that it’ll cost you $30 to watch. It was also announced that the film would be released in select markets where theaters are open to the public.