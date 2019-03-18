Multi-Millionaire Beto O’Rourke Calls Capitalism Unfair, Unjust and Racist

Beto O’Rourke whose net worth is an estimated $9 million said Friday that America’s capitalist economy is “racist,” while he praised a proposal to give infants so-called baby bonds to address systemic inequalities.

Responding to a question at a meet-and-greet in Iowa about whether he is a socialist, O’Rourke reiterated that “I consider myself a capitalist” and said capitalism is necessary to meet myriad “historic challenges” facing the country.

“It won’t be government intervention or policy alone that makes it possible,” he said.

O’Rourke did not come from a poor background, either. He attended a pricey boarding school in Virginia and joined a punk rock band that toured the country. O’Rourke quit the group to earn a bachelor’s degree in English at Columbia University.

When his father died, O’Rourke inherited an 18-unit apartment complex in El Paso, which was valued at about $5 million, according to financial disclosure forms. Not long before announcing his Senate run, he sold the complex to Patricia Rogers, who since 2012 has donated at least $11,000 to O’Rourke’s campaigns. O’Rourke denied that the sale was a donor cash-in.

“What Amy and I took from that, it was maybe in the tens of thousands of dollars,” O’Rourke said. “It was not a money-making proposition for us.”

In the Senate race, O’Rourke raised $80 million, more than double the $37 million that Cruz drew to his campaign. Their combined total of more than $100 million set a Senate race record.

Other Democrat Presidential candidates such as Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders are also multi-millionaires.