Municipal Election Day in Palm Beach and Broward Counties: New Results

Today was municipal election day in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Polls are now closed, and we have our first result.

The race for Riviera Beach Mayor has been moved to a run off to take place on March 26th between Thomas Masters and Ronnie Felder. Masters received 37% of the vote, while Felder received 34%.

Here are some of the races we are still watching. Results coming soon.

Palm Beach County

Voters registered in the following municipalities have races or questions to decide:

Boynton Beach (Mayor, City Commissioner Districts 1, 3, 4)

Highland Beach (Commissioner, ballot questions)

Juno Beach (Council Member)

Jupiter (Mayor, Council Member, ballot question)

Lake Park (Commissioner)

Lake Worth (Commissioner, Districts 2, 4, ballot questions)

Loxahatchee Groves (Council Members Seats 2, 3, ballot questions)

Ocean Ridge (Town Commissioner, ballot questions)

Pahokee (Mayor, Commissioner Groups 1, 2)

Palm Beach (Council Member)

Palm Beach Gardens (Council Member)

Palm Springs (Council Member)

South Palm Beach (Council Member)

Tequesta (Council Member)

West Palm Beach (Mayor, Commissioner, District 3, ballot question)

——————————

Elections in Broward County overseen by new Broward Supervisor of Elections, Peter Antonacci

Voters registered in the following municipalities have races or questions to decide:

Coconut Creek (City Commissioner, District A)

Coral Springs (Mayor)

Deerfield Beach (City Commissioner, Districts 1 and 2)

Fort Lauderdale (ballot questions)

Who’s paying for all those election flyers sent in the mail? | You asked, we answer

Hollywood (ballot questions)

Miramar (Mayor, City Commissioner 4)

Pembroke Park (City Commissioner, District 4)