‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Trailer was released

‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ is set to be released on Disney+ next month.

The trailer for the new movie has been released and has fans super excited about the new movie.

This is the first-ever Halloween special from ‘The Muppets’, and it will be released on October 7.

Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Taraji P. Henson, John Stamos, and more will be featured in this new special.

‘The Muppets Haunted Mansion’ EP will be released on October 8.

What are your top 3 favorite Halloween-themed movies?