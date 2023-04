Rock and comedy celebrities are featured in cameos for a new Muppets trailer. “The Muppets Mayhem” premiers on Disney-Plus and tells the story of the band that got its start on the original “Muppets Show.” The series follows Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as they try to record their first album. Celebrities in the trailer include Cheech and Chong, Weird Al Yankovic, Paula Abdul and Tommy Lee, who says “The Mayhem…taught us how to shred and party!”