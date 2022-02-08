“Murder Mystery 2” Is In The Works!

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of their “Murder Mystery 2” set.

Aniston posted a picture of her with Sandler and a video of the crew taking a dance break while Sandler throws up two peace signs while masked up on set.

She captioned the post, “Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2”

Did you watch the first “Murder Mystery” movie? I loved it!! The scenery was awesome! It was filmed in Lake Como, Italy.

What do you think the plot of the sequel will be?

(Geo.tv)

AND this!

Check out the trailer for a documentary about a guy who turned down a drink with ADAM SANDLER, then made it his life’s mission to correct that mistake:

(Uproxx)