“Murder, She Wrote” Is Going To Become A Movie!

Reportedly, Murder, She Wrote is in the works to become a movie by Universal.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are the writers and executive producers on this new project.

Blum said, “We’ll tell you one thing that hasn’t been reported yet, which is we have written a theatrical feature film version of Murder, She Wrote for Universal, and we’re really excited.”

Angelo added, “It’s with Pascal Pictures in Pascal and Universal, and we’re very excited to bring [Jessica Fletcher to the big screen].”

More information will be revealed about this new movie once the Writers’ and Actors’ strike is over.

Which actor do you think should play Jessica Fletcher in this new movie?