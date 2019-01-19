Murder-suicide leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide in a home that left three people dead.

Police say they found three adults dead and two others in critical condition at Saturday morning and that around 3 a.m.

The two people transported to the hospital had gunshot wounds, according to officers.

Additionally, while being transported officers say a female victim identified the shooter to police.

The suspect is dead inside the home.

Police are deeming the incident a murder-suicide, “most likely.”

Officers believe all members inside the home knew each other, but no potential motive has been released at this time.