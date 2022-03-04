Museum exhibit celebrating Billy Gibbons’ Texas roots opening this month in Galveston

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gibson

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has curated a new exhibit called the “Billy F Gibbons Texas History Experience” celebrating his career and music and their connections to his home state, which will open on March 25 at The Bryan Museum in Galveston, Texas.

Gibbons will be taking part in an exclusive Q&A session at a VIP opening event for the exhibit on the 25th beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT, and tickets are available now at TheBryanMuseum.org.

The exhibition will feature some of Gibbons’ personal equipment and will look at how some songs written by Billy relate to Texas history and certain locations in the state.

A webpage dedicated to the exhibit at TheBryanMuseum.org features biographical information about Gibbons, as well as background on four ZZ Top songs with Texas-related themes — “La Grange,” “Heard It on the X,” “Deguello” and “Balinese.”

The “Billy F Gibbons Texas History Experience” will run through July 3 at the museum.

The Bryan Museum opened in 2015, with a mission of bringing to life the history of Texas and the American West.

In other news, for a second year in a row, Gibbons will be headlining the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival, taking place this year May 19-22 at country legend Loretta Lynn‘s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

While Gibbons performed with his solo band The BFG’s at the 2021 event, this year he will be accompanied by a star-studded group of friends and guest artists. Billy performance is scheduled for May 20. The lineup also features more than a dozen other artists, including The Outlaws.

Besides the music, the four-day event will feature stunt shows, bike shows, motorcycle racing, off-road trail riding, a custom motorcycle showcase, and more.

Tickets for the extravaganza can be purchased at Tixr.com.

