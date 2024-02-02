Music of Crosby, Stills & Nash to be celebrated in New York City

Paul Bergen/Redferns

Crosby, Stills & Nash will be celebrated with an upcoming tribute concert in New York City.

The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash is set to take place May 13 at Carnegie Hall. The show is the latest in a series of charity concerts put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, with each one celebrating a different artist.

The announcement promises “20 artists performing CSN’s iconic catalog,” who will be announced on February 14.

Proceeds from the show will benefit music education for underserved youth, including such organizations as Grammys in the Schools, Theater Within and VH1 Save the Music.

VIP ticket packages are on sale now, with the top tier Our House package costing $10,000. It comes with access to the rehearsals and soundcheck, a dinner party with the artists, premium seats for the show and access to the after-party. It also includes the chance to join all the artists onstage for the finale. Regular tickets are expected to go on sale in March.

The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash will be the 19th tribute concert Dorf has put on. Since starting the series in 2004, they’ve raised over $1.5 million for charity. Other artists who’ve received such tributes include Paul McCartney, Van Morrison, The Who, Prince and R.E.M.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.