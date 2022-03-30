“Music on a Mission” virtual benefit, featuring previously unseen Tom Petty performance, streams tonight

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Just a reminder that the “MusiCares: Music on a Mission” virtual benefit event, which will feature a previously unseen performance by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, will be livestreamed tonight, March 30, at 8 p.m. ET on the Mandolin platform.

The fundraiser, which is being presented by the MusiCares organization in partnership with the Gibson company, will feature various never-before-seen performances by various artists, including k.d. lang, Brandi Carlile, Shawn Colvin, Jason Isbell, Cage the Elephant, Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, Jason Isbell, Fantastic Negrito, and many more, including the aforementioned Petty and his group.

The event will celebrate both the power of music and legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, who is being honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year at a star-studded gala taking place on Friday, April 1, in Las Vegas. All proceeds from ticket sales for the “Music on a Mission” show will go to in-need members of the music community. General admission tickets cost $25; visit Mandolin.com for more info.

Petty’s performance with The Heartbreakers comes from the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which honored Tom. Petty died in October 2017 at age 66.

The first “Music on a Mission” virtual event was held last year in place of the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

