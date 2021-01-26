Musicians Perform a Socially Distanced Beach Boys Cover

Nearly 30 musicians got together to perform a socially-distanced version of a Beach Boys classic. The Social Distant Sessions included singers and musicians alike to handle the 1966 song “Good Vibrations.” It even got the attention of Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson who wrote, “Their goal for this performance is to make everyone SMiLE. Hope you enjoy it!” The Social Distant Sessions have also covered Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen songs remotely. What do you think of the cover? What is your favorite Beach Boys song?