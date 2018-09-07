What is happening to Elon Musk and his company? Tesla shares are plunging today after CEO Elon Musk was seen smoking pot live on YouTube with talk show host Joe Rogan.

The company’s chief accounting officer, Dave Morton was one of two executives to announce they were resigning from the company as well.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO drank whiskey and took a hit of what host Joe Rogan said was a joint of marijuana and tobacco.

The interview was done in California, where recreational weed is legal.

Musk said he doesn’t regularly smoke weed because he “doesn’t find it’s very good for productivity.”

Musk said marijuana is like a cup of coffee in reverse.

In the two-hour interview Musk said running electric luxury car company Tesla is his hardest job.

Musk said, “It’s very difficult to keep a car company alive.”

The stock opened Friday’s session at $260.10 before paring losses slightly.

It extends a painful week for the automaker.

As of Thursday’s close, the stock had already lost 7% on the week.

Is Musks recreation drug use a reason for concern when it comes to the company?

The post Musk Smokes Pot on YouTube and Tesla Shares Plunge appeared first on 850 WFTL.