Mustard Lovers….A Shortage Is On The Horizon

Not good news for grilling season! The next thing that might be tough to find on store shelves — mustard.

The shortage stems from a bleak mustard seed harvest in Canada (the world’s #1 producer of mustard seeds) because of severe hot weather.

Poor growing conditions in France have made the problem even worse along with the war in Ukraine, another top region for mustard seeds.

One mustard producer calls the current shortage “unprecedented” with production down at least 50%.

