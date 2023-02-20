‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Sets Release Date

Reportedly, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be dropping later this year in September.

The new sequel will be released on September 8th and Nia Vardalos will also return to write and direct this third film.

Nia said, “The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise. We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will also serve as executive producers for this new installment.

Rita said, “It’s thrilling to have Nia Vardalos, Academy Award-nominated writer, not only in front of the camera as our star but also behind the camera as our director, guiding our beloved cast for this third film shot on location in Greece. My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I’m so happy that more joy is on the way.”

