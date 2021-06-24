My Cancellation: The Who’s Roger Daltrey pulls plug on US solo tour because of travel “uncertainty”

Credit: Fabrice Demessence

Who frontman Roger Daltrey has decided to cancel his upcoming solo tour of the U.S. because of ongoing travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message posted on The Who’s Facebook page, Daltrey explains, “When I booked these shows several months ago I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a UK act to be able to perform in the USA I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows.”

He adds, “I hope to re-book them in the near future, and to those of you who have bought tickets, please accept my sincere apologies…I do appreciate your support and can’t wait to get back to work once the time is right.”

Roger had nine concerts scheduled in the Western U.S., spanning from an August 19 show in San Diego to a September 11 performance in Laughlin, Nevada.

As previously reported, the trek was dubbed the Live and Kicking Tour, and was to have featured Daltrey playing Who hits, some rarities and selections from his solo career with a backing group that included some current members of The Who’s touring band.

Here are the canceled dates:

8/19 — San Diego, CA, The Shell

8/21 — Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/24 — Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery

8/27 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

8/29 — Costa Mesa, CA, Pacific Amphitheatre

9/1 — Spokane, WA, Northern Quest Resort & Casino

9/3 — Puyallup, WA, Washington State Fair

9/8 — Salt Lake City, UT, Red Butte Garden

9/11 — Laughlin, NV, Laughlin Event Center

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.