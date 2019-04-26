My Heart Is Broken AGAIN By Johnny Depp.

How can he do this to me and WHO IS SHE!?!?!

Rumors are swirling that my future husband – Johnny Depp – is about to marry his Russian girlfriend.

Depp’s girlfriend is a go-go dancer by the name of Polina Glen and is 30 years younger than Depp. I hate her.

The two met at a party in L.A. and were spotted together in Moscow during one of his band’s tour stops in Moscow.

Sources say she’s now living with Depp at his Sunset Boulevard home. Ummm, that’s my house! Get out!!!

Does age matter to you in a relationship? With all his legal issues, do you believe Depp should be getting married? The answer to that is a simple YES and it should be to me. But ya know what…I can wait. It’s just not my time yet. It will come. And I WILL BE, one day, Tracy Depp!