I finished Grace & Frankie, I have finished Mrs Maisel! I thought I was going to have to watch reruns of 90210 (which I love to do….) for a while until something peaked my interest.

THIS IS IT!

I love love love this show! Apparently this is a book series and has 3 books in its series. I have had to slow myself down because I don’t want this season to end!

Have you watched it?