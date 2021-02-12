‘My Little Pony’ Movie Will Debut On Netflix

The pandemic has claimed another big-screen debut: the upcoming “My Little Pony” animated movie. Originally set for a theatrical release this September, Variety says that the family-friendly flick has been bought by Netflix and should start streaming later this year – although no date has been given. Reportedly Paramount Pictures has sold several of its features to streaming sites including “Coming 2 America,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Without Remorse”. 2017’s “My Little Pony: The Movie,” earned more than $60 million globally while costing the studio just $6.5 million. Which other movies are now skipping theaters in favor of streaming?