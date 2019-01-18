Mysterious Radar Blips Bewilder South Floridians

Non-weather-related radar blips seen over South Florida are causing confusion.

The mysterious blips were first reported on weather radar back in December near the Florida Keys and Miami.

The National Weather Service reported there was no rain in the area, so they didn’t understand the blips.

Similar images in Kentucky, Southern Illinois and Maine baffled weather forecasters.

The blips in Kentucky were finally explained by the military which said they were using radar jamming material, but no such concrete explanation has been issued yet for South Florida.

Mysterious radar blips over South Florida and other parts of the U.S. have many wondering if the alien invasion has begun. https://t.co/eHqC0wFmmH pic.twitter.com/vHsTDggcke — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 17, 2019