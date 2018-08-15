“Mystery Pooper” To Get Over $100K From School District

The New Jersey school administrator, dubbed the “Pooperintendent of Schools,” who was caught on camera repeatedly defecating on school property is about to come into a lot of money.

Thomas W. Tramaglini, the former Kenilworth Public Schools superintendent, will receive his full salary though September, two months severance pay, plus cash out his unused vacation time, which adds up to over $100,000 from the district…that’s $100 per poop.

Tramaglini was arrested in May on charges of allegedly defecating in public, lewdness and littering after he was caught in a sting set up by employees at Holmdel High School who were tired of finding feces on a “daily basis” near or on the school’s football field and track.

Authorities still haven’t figured out Tramaglini ‘s motive.

