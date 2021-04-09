Nailed It! Women With World’s Longest Nails Cuts Them After Three Decades

A Texas woman who held the Guinness World Record for the longest nails in the world has finally cut them. Ayanna Williams’ longest nail measured 38 inches. After growing them out over the past 30 years, she decided to trim them to a “regular” length. The final total measurement: 24 feet, 0.7 inches. With the super long nails, Williams said she was unable to do everyday tasks like washing dishes or putting sheets on a bed. The cut nails will now be displayed at the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida. Have you ever done something over a long period of time — not shave your legs or beard, stop mowing the grass, etc…