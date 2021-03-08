Naked Cowboy ARRESTED!

(Daytona Beach, FL) — A celebrity New York street performer singer is facing panhandling charges in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Robert Burck, a.k.a The Naked Cowboy, was arrested over the weekend in Daytona Beach for aggressive panhandling.

Daytona Beach Police say Burck was arrested while performing Saturday, as people were putting dollar bills in his guitar after taking pictures with him, which breaks the city’s panhandling ordinance.

The 51-year-old was in town to perform at Bike Week wearing his trademark “tighty whities” that first made him famous in New York’s Times Square.

Burck is also accused of resisting an officer without violence. He was released from jail on Sunday.