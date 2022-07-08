Beth | Featured News

Naked Florida Man goes commando on highway

You totally know where this is going.

I don’t think the day will ever come that “Florida Man” isn’t from Florida.

Well anyways……a Florida Man went au naturale on the back of a semi-trailer as he scurried through highway lanes, ensuing chaos and blinding drivers in the process.

In true Florida style, the nudist effectively displayed his brute and superhuman-like abilities, in some ways more than one, to transferring cars.

Step aside Kim Kardashian, we’ve got a new contender for best a**.