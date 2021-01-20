Naked Gun Is Coming Back

We think he’d be great as Frank Drebbin! There’s apparently a chance that Liam Neeson will star in the new “Naked Gun” movies! He says, quote, “[It could] either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don’t know. There’s nothing in the works right now, but “Family Guy” creator Seth McFarlane has asked him if he’s interested. Liam has already worked with Seth several times . . . on the movies “A Million Ways to Die in the West” and “Ted 2”, and on “Family Guy” and “The Orville”. Remember, Leslie Nielsen was a serious actor for decades until he was cast in the “Airplane” comedies in 1980 and 1982. The same creative team brought him back for a short-lived TV series called “Police Squad”, which became the basis for the “Naked Gun” movies. The first one came out in 1988, with sequels in 1991 and 1994.