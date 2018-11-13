Naked Man Breaks into Home and Gets in Bed with Couple

Authorities in Augusta, Georgia have arrested a man after they said he broke into a home and then jumped into bed with a couple while naked.

According to a report from the Columbia Sheriffs Department, 29-year-old Christopher Lindner was arrested last week after he broke into a couple’s home began rummaging around inside the home before he jumped into bed with the couple while they were watching television.

The couple told police that they fled from their home but Lindner followed them. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Lindner laying naked in a roadway. When authorities approached him, he fled, but was pepper-sprayed which authorities said had little to no effect on him. Lindner then attempted to enter a police vehicle and that’s when officers hit metal baton and arrested him.

Lindner later admitted that he was under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the incident.

He is now facing several charges including criminal trespassing.