Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch it Get Eaten

Feeling a little jaded about love this Valentine’s Day? There’s a roach for that.

The San Antonio Zoo will do the honor of naming a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a bird, mammal, or reptile. You’ll even receive a certificate as proof!

You can also watch it go down in a Facebook Live event, so if you need more people to see it happen…ya know.

Best of all, you can cleanse yourself of your ex’s bad vibes for just $5!

You have until February 13 to register on the zoo’s website. Proceeds benefit going towards zoo expansion.

Would you do this? How have you gotten over an ex?

Check it out here!