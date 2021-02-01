Name a Cockroach After Your Ex and Watch it Get Eaten

Feeling a little jaded about love this Valentine’s Day? There’s a roach for that.
The San Antonio Zoo will do the honor of naming a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a bird, mammal, or reptile. You’ll even receive a certificate as proof!
You can also watch it go down in a Facebook Live event, so if you need more people to see it happen…ya know.
Best of all, you can cleanse yourself of your ex’s bad vibes for just $5!
You have until February 13 to register on the zoo’s website. Proceeds benefit going towards zoo expansion.
Would you do this? How have you gotten over an ex?