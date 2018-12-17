Names of Predatory Priests to be Released Today

The priests accused of sexually abusing minors are expected to be identified by two branches of the biggest order of Catholic priests.
The Midwest and Maryland branches of the Jesuits are expected to release their lists of abusive priests today dating back more than 60 years.
One of those priests is Donald J. O’Shaughnessy, who’s accused of repeatedly raping a boy at a private Catholic school in suburban Chicago.
The boy is now a middle-aged man and he says he remembers every detail about the office at Loyola Academy where he says O’Shaughnessy assaulted him when the priest was his academic adviser.

